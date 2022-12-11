Thousands vote to crown Kanye ‘Antisemite of the Year’

The rapper beat out stiff competition by the other two finalists, Mohamed Hadid, father of supermodels Gigi and Bella, and head of the Goyim Defense League (GDL) Jon Minadeo II.

By World Israel News Staff

rapper Kanye West was crowned “Antisemite of the Year” over his hateful tirades against the Jewish people, with nearly ten thousand people voting for him to become the recipient of watchdog group StopAntisemitism’s dubious honor.

“Kanye West’s threats of violence, hateful conduct, and hate speech all led to him winning this year’s title,” the group said about the winner of the fourth annual contest.

The group’s executive director Liora Rez told TMZ that the rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye, “uses his celebrity platform to push dangerous antisemitic tropes about Jews and power and he refuses to stop. His continuous onslaught of bigoted statements has resulted in horrific antisemitic acts perpetrated by white supremacists, Black Hebrew Israelites, and other fringe groups looking to cause Jews harm. Jew hatred is already out of control in the United States and the last thing we need is a celebrity like Kanye to add fuel to that fire.”

Kanye West named 2022 Antisemite of the Year pic.twitter.com/Fk53RaENNw — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) December 11, 2022

Kanye beat out stiff competition by the other two finalists, Mohamed Hadid, father of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, and Jon Minadeo II, head of the white supremacist group the Goyim Defense League (GDL).

Kanye’s ongoing vitriol began in early October, when he tweeted that he would be going “death con 3 on Jewish people.”

Last week, he said in an interview with neo-fascist, white nationalist Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes that Jewish people should “let it go” and “forgive Hitler.”

A week prior, he told conspiracy theorist Alex Jones that “There’s a lot of things I love about Hitler, a LOT of things.” He also mocked Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, repeating antisemitic tropes.

Shortly after the interview, Twitter CEO Elon Musk banned West from the platform over content deemed to constitute incitement to violence. He had posted an image merging the Star of David with a Nazi symbol.

That got Kanye kicked off Twitter for the second time in as many months.

Kanye’s following doubled after his first tweet threatening the Jewish people with death, and he has double the amount of Twitter followers than there are Jews in the world.