Knesset orders US, Japanese, EU ambassadors to justify sanctions on Israelis

For the first time ever, Israel’s Knesset has summoned ambassadors to explain their governments’ policies, after EU, US, and Japan impose sanctions on Israeli groups and individuals.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

The Israeli Knesset has summoned envoys from the United States, European Union, and Japan, to explain and justify their respective governments’ decisions to impose sanctions on Israeli organizations and individuals living in Judea and Samaria.

According to a report by Kan Reshet Bet Tuesday morning, the Knesset’s Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee is scheduled to hold a hearing next week on the sanctions imposed in recent months on Israeli organizations, citizens, and fledgling communities in Judea and Samaria by the U.S., Britain, Canada, Japan, and the European Union.

As part of the committee’s investigation, backed by committee chairman MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionist Party), the committee is set to formally summon U.S. Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew, Japanese Ambassador Arai Yusuke, and European Union Ambassador Dimiter Tzantchev to answer questions regarding the sanctions imposed on Israelis and Israeli entities.

This marks the first time the Israeli legislature has ever summoned foreign officials to testify in the Knesset. The Knesset does not have the ability to subpoena foreign envoys.

Last week, Japan imposed sanctions on four Israeli citizens it accused of violence against Palestinian Arabs, marking the first time Tokyo has blacklisted Israelis.

The sanctions mirrored similar actions taken by the U.S., Canada, Britain, and the European Union against Israelis they accused of violence against Palestinian Arabs.

In addition, organizations and even fledgling “outpost” communities in Juda and Samaria were targeted with sanctions.

Last month, the Biden administration slapped sanctions on Tzav 9, the activist group responsible for protests aimed at blocking the flow of aid through Israel into the Gaza Strip.