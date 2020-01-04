‘Like Israel, US has right to self-defense,’ says Netanyahu after Soleimani assassination

The Israeli prime minister lauded the American strike on the Iranian general widely seen as the mastermind of Tehran’s regional aggression.

By World Israel News Staff

On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement commending the United States on its targeted assassination of Qassem Soleimani, an Iranian general who oversaw Iran’s Quds Force, Tehran’s umbrella organization that directs terror proxies throughout the Middle East.

“Just as Israel has the right of self-defense, the United States has exactly the same right,” said Netanyahu in the statement.

“Qassem Soleimani is responsible for the death of American citizens and many other innocent people. He was planning more such attacks,” added the Israeli prime minister.

Netanyahu also lauded U.S. President Donald Trump, whom the Israeli premiere said “deserves all the credit for acting swiftly, forcefully and decisively.”

“Israel stands with the United States in its just struggle for peace, security and self-defense,” Netanyahu concluded.

Soleimani remained a staunch enemy of the Jewish state, facilitating the funding and training of terror groups that seek Israel’s destruction, such as Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip and Judea and Samaria. Soleimania made no secret about his desire to wipe Israel off the map

In televised remarks following Soleimani’s assassination, Trump commented on the general’s role in terror attacks around the world.

The Iranian general was also a key figure propping up Bashar Assad’s brutal regime, under which hundreds of thousands of Syrians have been killed during a bloody civil war.