Mossad agents, heroes to light torches on Independence Day

Yehudit Ngousa lights a torch during the 75th anniversary Independence Day ceremony, held at Mount Herzl, Jerusalem on April 25, 2023. (Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

By JNS

Three members of the Mossad who carried out a covert operation in Lebanon targeting Hezbollah’s communications infrastructure have been selected to light a torch at the opening ceremony for Israel’s 77th Independence Day next week, Transport Minister Miri Regev announced.

The agents, whose identities remain classified, were responsible for disabling thousands of pager devices used by Hezbollah operatives across Lebanon.

According to Regev, the operation dealt a significant blow to the Iranian-backed terrorist group’s coordination efforts and is a landmark achievement in psychological warfare.

Joining them is IDF soldier Elisha Medan, who lost both legs in an explosion in Gaza that killed four fellow soldiers.

Medan, who has become a symbol of resilience and national unity, has dedicated himself to public service through lectures and advocacy.

Other torch lighters include:

Emily Damari, a former hostage held by Hamas for 471 days, now recognized nationwide for her endurance and strength.

Eli Sharabi, whose two brothers were murdered in the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas massacre and whose third brother remains in captivity. Sharabi has emerged as a leading voice for hostage families.

Ben Shapiro, a US-based conservative commentator and co-founder of The Daily Wire, known for his outspoken support of Israel in international forums.

Oren Smadja, Israeli Olympic medalist and judo coach, honoring the memory of his son, IDF soldier Yonatan Smadja, who was killed in action in Gaza.

Lt. Col. Faiz Fares, a Druze IDF commander who led rescue operations during the Oct. 7 attacks, personally saving dozens under fire.

Lt. Col. (res.) Hagit Alon Ahrar, who continues to serve in the IDF reserves after her son was killed in a Hezbollah drone strike. A longtime educator, she has been a voice of perseverance and patriotism.

This year’s ceremony, under the theme “Bridges of Hope,” will recognize acts of courage, unity, and determination in the face of ongoing national hardship.

Regev emphasized that the torchbearers reflect the “best of Israeli society” — individuals who have risen to the challenge during a year marked by conflict, loss and resilience.