‘We are determined to win this battle’ – Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a state memorial ceremony for fallen Israeli soldiers, at the National Hall For Israel's Fallen soldiers at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem on May 13, 2024, on Memorial Day which commemorates the fallen Israeli soldiers and victims of terror. Photo by Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90

Netanyahu: ‘It is either Israel or the Hamas monsters.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Speaking at the Yom HaZikaron ceremony on Monday at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, the Israeli Prime Minister reaffirmed Israel’s determination to be victorious in the war against Hamas while acknowledging the “high price” of the ongoing war.

A siren ushered in the two-minute silence honoring the memory of fallen soldiers and terror victims.

President Isaac Herzog, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi were among those in attendance at the ceremony.

Addressing the audience, Netanyahu said, “Our national home is standing – our country is standing, and it is standing thanks to you. But at the same time, the sorrow is terrible and heartbreaking.”

He continued, “Dear families, our loved ones who fell in battle, and in all the battles of Israel, the battles of renewal, represent eternal values. It is either Israel or the Hamas monsters.”

He continued, “It is either existence, freedom, security, and prosperity – or it is massacre, rape, and servitude.”

Netanyahu emphasized the goal of eliminating Hamas and said, “We are determined to win this battle. But the price that we are paying – the price that previous generations have paid – is very heavy.”

He added, “There is no comfort. There is life, but the wound will remain until the end of our lives. Our War of Independence has not yet ended – it continues even now.”

This year, Israel’s Memorial Day honors the 25,040 IDF soldiers who have fallen, including 711, since the beginning of the war on 711. According to government numbers, 5,100 Israeli civilians have been killed in Israel’s wars, including 834 since October 7th.

This Israel Memorial Day marks the first since October 7th, while Israel is still engaged in war against Hamas.

Recently, the IDF has been engaged in targeted missions inside Rafah. Still, Israel has been cautioned against a full military operation in Gaza by the United States, given the risks to civilians.

However, Netanyahu has reiterated his intention to operate in Rafah, which shelters Hamas’s remaining battalions.