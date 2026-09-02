Overnight: America pounds Iran, Tehran strikes back as Trump tells Iranians: ‘Rise up and fight’

The US unleashed a major new wave of strikes across Iran overnight, hammering IRGC air defenses, radar systems, maritime assets, mine-laying capabilities and communications sites. Explosions were reported across southern Iran, including Bandar Abbas, Ahvaz, Aghajari and Sirik, while two Iranian government tankers were also reportedly struck under a new “tanker for tanker” policy.

Iran hit back across the region, launching ballistic missiles and suicide drones at US-linked targets in Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain and Iraq. Jordan intercepted 10 of 13 Iranian missiles, Kuwait activated air defenses against incoming drones, and Bahrain issued a threat alert. Tehran claimed heavy American casualties, but US officials said no Americans were killed in Jordan, while several other Iranian claims remained unconfirmed.

Trump called the US strikes “large and powerful” and warned that further retaliation would trigger an attack at a “much harder and higher level,” with an even bigger assault “waiting in the wings.” Dismissing the idea that he is trying to force Tehran back to negotiations, Trump said Iran is rapidly weakening as its economy deteriorates and the US tightens its grip on the Strait of Hormuz — before issuing a direct challenge to the population: “When are the Iranian people going to rise up and fight?”