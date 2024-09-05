Palestinian state would be a ‘punishment’ for Hamas, says US ambassador

Denying that establishment of Palestinian state would reward October 7th atrocities, Ambassador Jack Lew downplays Biden’s criticism of Netanyahu and defends administration’s continued push for two-state solution.

By World Israel News Staff

American Ambassador Jack Lew defended the Biden administration’s continued support of Palestinian statehood, pushing back on claims that the establishment of such a state would constitute a victory for terrorism, even after October 7th.

Speaking at a conference hosted by the Institute for National Security Studies on Thursday, Lew downplayed tensions between the Biden White House and the Netanyahu government, after President Joe Biden recently accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of not doing enough to secure a hostage deal with Hamas.

“He was asked a question, and gave a one-word answer – ‘no,'” Lew said.

“I would not attach too much meaning to one word. Everyone needs to do more.”

When pressed as to whether Netanyahu should do more to reach a deal with Hamas, Lew said: “In any negotiation, everyone needs to be flexible.”

Lew also minimized the administration’s restrictions on arms transfers to Israel, claiming only a single shipment was delayed, despite reports the White House had slow-walked transfers of a number of weapons systems.

“There was one shipment that was put on hold because we have different views on the appropriate use of one weapons system. There was never an embargo.”

“The day that shipment was held, aircraft delivered munition to Israel.”

“Friends can have different views about the use of a 2000-pound bomb. It was blown way out of proportion.”

The 69-year-old attorney, who once served as President Obama’s chief of staff and later as Secretary of the Treasury, rejected claims that the Biden administration’s continued support for Palestinian statehood constituted a reward for terrorism.

“A long-term vision of how two people can live together and for there to be a democratic Jewish state of Israel,” Lew argued, would serve as a “defeat for Iran and Hamas.”

“Not a reward for October 7th, but punishment.”