Palestinians riot in Judea and Samaria, Jerusalem; Israeli prisoners set fires

A bus was damaged after being attacked by rioters with stones near Jerusalem’s Old City, Sept. 8, 2021. (Jamal Awad/Flash90)

As the IDF searches for fugitive terrorists, Palestinians are rioting in Judea and Samaria, Jerusalem, along the Gaza border and inside Israeli prisons.

By World Israel News Staff

Hundreds of Palestinians have been rioting Wednesday evening in Judea, Samaria and eastern Jerusalem, clashing with IDF forces in response to calls by the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terror groups to protest the transfer of Palestinian security prisoners in Israel to different facilities for security reasons.

The IDF, along with police and Israel’s Security Agency, is on a manhunt for six terrorists from the Gilboa prison in the north.

Islamic Jihad prisoners at Ketziot prison burned seven of the facility’s 12 cells Wednesday and set fire to various objects. Inmates in the Ramon prison set fire to two cells in different wings. Teams from Israel’s “Masada” intervention unit stepped in and took over and evacuated the prisoners while the flames were brought under control.

The clashes began in Huwara in the Nablus area and in Manara Square in Ramallah – and from there on continued to other centers throughout the PA-controlled territory as well as in eastern Jerusalem, Hebrew media reports. Hundreds of Palestinians have been burning tires and throwing stones and rocks at the IDF forces.

There are tensions as well along Israel’s border with Gaza.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Authority issued a statement demanding an end to Israel’s “Nazi actions” against the prisoners, warning that otherwise there could erupt “a real war inside the prisons,” Channel 12 reported.

Hamas also threatened Israel. “We will not abandon the prisoners or our national duty towards their just rights and above all their right to freedom,” the terror group stated.

Israeli security officials have extended the closure of the areas within the control of the Palestinian Authority — implemented before the start of the holiday of Rosh Hashanah, which ended Wednesday evening — until Saturday night.