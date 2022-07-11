Peace Now hangs sign with Palestinian flag in Tel Aviv ahead of Biden visit

“A Palestinian state is first and foremost in our interest,” says Peace Now.

By David Hellerman

The left-wing Peace Now organization put a up a massive sign in Tel Aviv featuring a Palestinian flag.

The sign features Israeli and Palestinian flags and says in Hebrew, “President Biden, welcome to the two states we love most.”

“We welcome President Biden, a true friend of Israel, and thank him for his efforts to advance Israel’s interests and to strengthen Israel,” Peace Now explained in a statement.

“The sign which we hung up is a reminder to the president, a strong supporter of two states, that a Palestinian state is first and foremost in our interest, as Israelis, and the region can never have a good future without peace between us and our Palestinian neighbors.”

“Every time is a good time to do the right thing for the State of Israel, and after Lapid spoke with Mahmoud Abbas and with leaders of the region, the next necessary step is to open negotiations. Dear Mr. President, welcome to the two states we love the most. This is your time to act together with the two leaders to turn the vision into reality.”

In June, Israeli peace activists sparked controversy by hanging a giant Palestinian flag in the Tel Aviv suburb of Ramat Gan.

President Biden arrives in Israel on Wednesday.