Record low: New coronavirus cases in Israel fewer than 1%

The number of Israelis newly infected with the coronavirus has dropped to the lowest level since June 2020.

By World Israel News Staff

In an update Friday by the Ministry of Health, 331 new infections were diagnosed, with more than 35,000 tests performed, of which one percent were positive.

According to the Ministry, there has been a slight decrease in the transmission coefficient of the infection, and it now stands at 0.61. On Thursday, 331 new infections were diagnosed, with more than 35,000 tests performed, of which one percent were positive.

On Thursday, Pfizer announced that its vaccine has been effective for at least half a year and that it also protects against the South African mutation, Channel 13 reports. According to the company’s announcement, the report continues, the company now intends to act to obtain full regulatory approval for the vaccine.

On Tuesday, Pfizer released data showing 100% success in the corona vaccine trial it developed among 2,260 adolescent boys aged 15-12. The company also stated that no safety risks were found in the use of the vaccine among this group.

“We plan to submit the results of the third phase of the trial to the U.S. FDA for approval of emergency use in the coming weeks and to other regulatory bodies around the world, hoping to start vaccinating this age group before the start of the school year,” Pfizer CEO Albert Burla said.

With the latest cases, the number of those infected in Israel rose to 833,707, of whom 6,581 were active carriers.

The death toll rose to 6,220. To date, 4.8 million Israelis have been vaccinated with the second Pfizer dose.