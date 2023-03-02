Sara Netanyahu: Hair salon protest could have ‘ended in murder’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara on the night of the Israeli elections, March 3, 2020. (Flash90/Olivier Fitoussi)

By World Israel News Staff

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife, Sara Netanyahu, on Thursday condemned thousands of protesters who were demonstrating in front of a Tel Aviv salon where she was having her hair done, saying the “could have ended in murder,” had she not been extricated by police after several hours of being trapped.

“The terrible incident that happened yesterday could have ended in murder,” Netanyahu claimed. “It’s time to stop the anarchy. It’s time for the opposition leaders to condemn the violence, anarchy and incitement.”

She added: “I would like express my thanks from the bottom of my heart for the wide support and the many messages of encouragement that I received on social networks and in person.”

She also thanked the security forces, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai for what she described as their “personal concern” over her wellbeing.

Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the demonstration outside the barbershop, called the protestors “anarchists”, and accusing opposition leader Yair Lapid of leading them. “The anarchists led by Lapid continue to cross red lines. Right now they are harassing and threatening my wife in Tel Aviv. I call on Lapid and the opposition to condemn this shameful act,” he said.

Protesters heckled Sara Netanyahu and shouted chants at the direction of the hair salon, including, “The country is burning and Sara is getting a haircut!”

Besieged by protesters, Netanyahu was only able to leave after three hours and after hundreds of policeman arrived at the scene, many of whom were on horseback, to disperse the protesters. At one point violent clashes broke out between the protesters and police officers.

After Sara Netanyahu’s return to the family home in Jerusalem, the Prime Minister published a picture of them hugging and wrote: “Sara, my beloved wife, glad you have returned home safely and unharmed. The anarchy must stop – it may end up costing human lives.”

שרה רעייתי האהובה, שמח שחזרת הביתה בשלום וללא פגע. האנרכיה חייבת להיפסק – זה יכול לעלות בחיי אדם. pic.twitter.com/79PSIXJWgR — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 1, 2023

Moshe, Sarah Netanyahu’s aide who was by her side, later told News 12: “I’m shocked, I’ve never experienced anything like this. I have clients of all shades of the rainbow. I’m in a storm of emotions, it’s not pleasant. It’s not an easy event at all. We’ve been together for several years. She calmed me down.”