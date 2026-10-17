Sisi says Netanyahu questioned Egypt’s military buildup

Sisi insisted that Cairo’s military expansion is intended to protect national security and regional stability and does not threaten Israel.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had questioned why Egypt continued to acquire weapons despite the countries’ longstanding peace treaty.

El-Sisi insisted that Cairo’s military expansion is intended to protect national security and regional stability and does not threaten Israel.

Speaking at a Police Academy graduation ceremony in New Cairo on October 15, 2026, Sisi said Netanyahu was aware that Egypt posed no danger to Israel.

“Netanyahu is responsible for his country, and he knows very well that Egypt will never pose a threat,” Sisi said.

Sisi recalled Netanyahu directly raising Egypt’s weapons purchases with him during a previous conversation.

“On one occasion, he asked me, ‘Why are you arming yourself?’ He asked me that question. He said, ‘Why are you buying weapons?’”

The Egyptian president said he responded that Israel should not regard Egypt’s military capabilities as threatening, just as Cairo does not consider Israel’s military strength a threat.

Sisi’s comments come as Israeli concerns have focused on Egyptian military deployments in the Sinai Peninsula and allegations that the buildup could violate the countries’ peace agreement.

In September 2025, Axios reported that Netanyahu had asked the United States to pressure Egypt over its military buildup in Sinai because of concerns about possible violations of the 1979 peace agreement.

Egypt has maintained that its military deployments are intended to confront regional security threats and safeguard the country’s stability.

The country is ranked as Africa’s most powerful military in the 2026 Global Firepower rankings.

Sisi also addressed differences with Netanyahu over the establishment of a Palestinian state during his remarks.

Despite those disagreements and Israeli concerns over Egypt’s military expansion, Sisi portrayed Cairo’s weapons acquisitions as defensive and rejected the idea that the country’s growing military capabilities should be interpreted as a threat to Israel.