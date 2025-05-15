Spanish PM sparks diplomatic row by calling Israel ‘genocidal state’

Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejón Prime Minister of Spain and general secretary of Spanish Socialist Party during intervention in the Spanish congress of deputies. (Shutterstock)

Israel summons Spanish ambassador to a dressing down after Spain’s left-wing Prime Minister calls Israel a “genocidal state,” claims trade with Israel has been ended.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Spain’s prime minister on Wednesday called Israel a “genocidal state,” sparking a new diplomatic row with Israel amid already tense relations between the two countries.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Secretary General of the left-wing Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party, made the comments during a question and answer session in the lower chamber of the Spanish Parliament – the Congress of Deputies.

During the session, MP Gabriel Rufian of the Republican Left of Catalonia party, accused Sanchez’s government of maintaining trade ties with Israel, calling Israel the “genocidal state.”

Sanchez responded by reiterating Rufian’s use of the term “genocidal state,” and denying trade ties with Israel.

“I want to make one thing clear here, Mr. Rufian. We do not do business with a genocidal state, we do not,” Sanchez said.

“I believe that the other day, from this platform, I explained precisely what we were talking about when some things were mentioned that do not correspond to the truth.”

Israel and Spain have a net bilateral trade valued at over $3 billion annually, roughly two-thirds of which comes from Israeli imports of Spanish goods.

Sanchez’s denial likely refers to contracts by Spain’s government with Israeli arms manufacturers, which has in recent months been embroiled by a scandal that nearly toppled the ruling coalition.

Spain’s government imposed a total arms embargo on Israel after the October 7th, 2023 invasion of Israel by Gaza terrorists.

The embargo bars both the sale to and purchase from Israel of any military equipment or supplies.

Last November, however, it was revealed that Madrid had nevertheless signed a procurement contract with an Israeli firm for 15 million 9mm bullets.

The government initially claimed it had cancelled the contract, but in April, it was reported that the contract was still in effect, prompting Madrid to vow it would unilaterally withdraw from the agreement.

Days later, however, researchers from the Barcelona-based think tank Centre Delas issued a report which found that since October 7th, 2023, Spain had signed 46 separate defense contracts with Israeli firms, with a total value estimated at $1.2 billion.

Sanchez has been a consistent critic of the Jewish state during his term as premier, in particular following the Hamas invasion of 2023.

In November 2023, Sanchez accused Israel of violating international law during its war with Hamas in Gaza, and demanded an immediate ceasefire.

In May 2024, Sanchez’s government recognized unilateral Palestinian statehood, and in October he urged the European Union to terminate the EU-Israel Association Agreement.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry responded to Sanchez’s latest comments on Wednesday by summoning the Spanish Ambassador to Israel, Ana Salomon, for a formal reprimand on Thursday.

“Following the severe remarks made by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, the Spanish Ambassador to Israel has been summoned for a reprimand meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem tomorrow,” the Foreign Ministry said.