Surprise drama in Hamas leadership election in Gaza

Incumbent leader of Hamas terror group, Yahya Sinwar, is forced into a surprise runoff vote in an internal leadership challenge.

By Paul Shindman, World Israel News

A fourth and final round of voting is expected Wednesday in the internal Hamas battle to elect a leader in the Gaza Strip, with incumbent Yahya Sinwar facing off against senior Hamas figure Nizar Awadallah, the website News1 reported.

There were originally five candidates in the secret internal vote by 320 Hamas members who are eligible to cast a ballot, and in the last round Sinwar received the most votes, but no candidate reached the 161 votes to gain the required majority to win, the report said.

Both Sinwar, 59, and challenger Awadallah, 64, are known terrorists. A convicted murderer, Sinwar spent 22 years in jail before being released in the prisoner swap for IDF hostage soldier Gilad Shalit in 2011. Seen as a hardliner who supports violence against Israel, he was elected as the head of the Hamas political wing in 2017, but has since avoided major confrontations with Israel. Sinwar is on the U.S. government list of designated terrorists.

Awadallah spent six years in Israeli jails for terror activity. He is a member of the group that founded Hamas, was close to its assassinated leader, Sheikh Ahmad Yassin, and is seen as more extremist than Sinwar.

“Even if Sinwar manages to overcome the rival who suddenly emerged, the message is clear: Hamas is moving to the right,” tweeted Israel Army Radio Arab affairs correspondent Jacky Hugi. “Nizar Awadallah is a member of the hawkish wing, and if he has received such support that could lead to a change of [leader] – it means that within the movement there is a camp that is not satisfied with the pragmatism of Sinwar.”

“Israel can do nothing – these are internal elections within Hamas, but it is quite clear that it [Jerusalem] prefers Sinwar,” Hugi noted.

The internal secret elections for the the chairman of the Hamas politburo, the overriding body that controls the terror group, are expected to take place next week. The current chief, Ismail Haniyeh, is backed by Iran and the Hamas military wing leaders including Sinwar, while former Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal, who is backed by Qatar and Turkey, wants to make a comeback to the position he held until 2017.

The politburo vote is considered the more important of Hamas’ internal elections because it has regional implications, noted News1 Arab affairs analyst Yoni Ben-Menachem.

Sinwar is Iran’s man in Gaza and in addition to his political role he also serves as the leader of the Hamas military wing Izz a-Din al-Qassam. He was close with slain Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and still in contact with his successor, General Ismail Ka’ani. Sources in Hamas say that the very fact that the internal elections revealed that Awadallah is undermining his status should worry Sinwar.

Hamas has been severely criticized in Gaza for the failure of protests on the Gaza border, Sinwar’s inability to break the joint Israel-Egyptian blockade on the Gaza Strip and the deadlock in talks with Israel over a new prisoner exchange deal.

Despite his violent history, Sinwar has shown a pragmatic approach in the last four years during which he maintained good relations with Egyptian intelligence and supported the Egyptian-mediated ceasefire understandings with Israel. He has also been careful to maintain Qatar’s monthly cash injection to Gaza while continuing the process of strengthening Hamas’ military.

Under Sinwar, Izz a-Din al-Qassam has continued both smuggling weapons into Gaza and developing new home-grown weapons, building military tunnels under the Gaza-Israel border and developing the power of the Hamas naval commandos, who are supposed to land a “strategic surprise” on Israel.

The Hamas elections take place every four years and the select few who can vote are located in Gaza, Judea and Samaria, in foreign countries like Qatar and Turkey that give shelter to Hamas officials, and among the elite Hamas prisoners in Israeli prisons.

If Khaled Mashaal is re-elected head of the new political bureau next week, it will be a blow to Shiite Iran and a victory for the Sunni “Muslim Brotherhood” backers led by Qatar and Turkey, but could increase tension in Gaza over the previous infighting between Mashaal and Sinwar.