Tensions run high on Temple Mount as US ‘deal of the century’ set to be released

“We warn Israel and the U.S. government against crossing the red line,” Abbas’s spokesman said ahead of Washington’s release of its peace plan in the next few days.

By World Israel News Staff

Following U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement on Thursday that the Mideast peace plan will be revealed within days, Israel’s security forces have been put on high alert in preparation for an uptick of violence on the Temple Mount.

Last week, Hamas called for Arabs worshipers to come en masse to all morning prayers at the Temple Mount’s Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron in protest of “Israeli Judaization schemes” at Muslim religious sites

“The message was clear: Al-Aqsa and the other holy sites are a RED LINE,” Hamas said in a statement regarding the large turnout.

According to Channel 12 News, Trump’s peace plan will be “the most generous deal ever” for Israel, which could include Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and all settlements in Judea and Samaria, in addition to a demilitarized Palestinian state.

The Palestinian Authority is furious regarding these latest developments.

“If this deal is declared in its unacceptable form, the Palestinian leadership will announce a series of steps aimed at preserving our legitimate rights, and we will demand that Israel bear its full responsibility as an occupation government,” a spokesman for PA President Mahmoud Abbas said on Thursday. “We warn Israel and the U.S. government against crossing the red line.”

The Palestinians “may react negatively at first, but it is actually positive for them and they have a lot of incentive to do it,” Trump said.

“It’s a great plan. It’s a plan that really would work. I’d love to be able to do that deal. They say that’s the hardest of all deals,” he added.