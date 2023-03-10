Terrorist plants bomb on Beitar Illit bus

Medical teams on scene after bomb found on bus in Beitar Illit, March 9th, 2023. (United Hatzalah)

Residents of haredi city south of Jerusalem ordered to remain in their homes as IDF searches for terrorist who planted bomb on Israeli bus.

By JNS

The Israeli Defense Forces Home Front Command urged residents of Beitar Illit to remain inside and lock their doors Thursday evening, as police and IDF soldiers hunted for a terrorist who planted a suspected device that failed to detonate on a bus.

After smoke billowed from a black bag on a bus nearby, officials neutralized the device, per reports. The man who placed the bag on the bus had already exited the vehicle, according to media reports.

Israeli security officials issued a Red Alert warning of an infiltration at 10:20 p.m. local time as they began a massive search for the terrorist. Beitar Illit is a haredi enclave of more than 9,000 families about 12 miles southwest of Jerusalem in the Gush Etzion bloc.

The ongoing security situation and intermittent warning sirens resulted in “numerous” emergency calls to the United Hatzalah dispatch center from those “suffering emotional shock and psychological stress reactions,” the organization stated.

The attempted attack came shortly after a terrorist shooting on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv, where three people were wounded by a Palestinian gunman who was shot and killed at the scene in an exchange of fire with Israeli forces.

On Friday morning, the regional IDF commander announced that the Red Alert warning had been cancelled for Beitar Illit, and that residents could again safely leave their homes.