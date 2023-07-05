Terrorist shooting attack reported near Samaria town

Israeli soldiers near the scene of a shooting outside Shavei Shomron, on October 11, 2022. (Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90)

Drive-by shooting attack reported outside of Har Bracha, in Samaria.

By JNS

Palestinian terrorists on Wednesday opened fire from a moving vehicle at a police patrol car and a nearby store in the Mount Gerizim area near Nablus (Shechem) in Samaria.

Minor damage was caused to a car and building in the attack near the Jewish community of Har Bracha, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

No injuries were reported.

The IDF launched a manhunt for the terrorists.

On Tuesday, a Palestinian terrorist drove his car into pedestrians at a bus stop on Pinchas Rosen Street in Tel Aviv’s northeastern Ramat Hahayal neighborhood.

He then got out of the vehicle and stabbed additional victims with a sharp object. There were eight victims in total.

Five of the injured were in serious condition as of Tuesday evening, including a pregnant woman who subsequently lost her baby while fighting for her life in the hospital.

The terrorist was identified as 20-year-old Abed Halilah, who was in Israel illegally. He was shot dead by an armed civilian during the attack.

A day earlier, a 14-year-old Palestinian stabbed an Israeli man in the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak.

The victim was evacuated in moderate condition to Maayanei Hayeshua Medical Center in the city, located east of Tel Aviv.

The suspected Palestinian terrorist was arrested at the scene.

On Tuesday evening, an Israeli soldier was killed in Jenin as the IDF withdrew from the Samaria city following an intensive two-day counterterrorism operation.

According to the military, Chief Sgt. David Yehuda Yitzchak, 23, a noncommissioned officer from the Egoz commando unit, was treated for a gunshot wound at the scene before being evacuated to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Over 1,000 IDF troops participated in the campaign, which is believed to be the largest deployment in Judea and Samaria in two decades.