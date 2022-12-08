‘True peace’: Smotrich meets with UAE ambassador to Israel

Religious Zionism Party leader Bezalel Smotrich (right) meets with UAE Ambassador to Israel Mohamed Al Khaja at the Knesset in Jerusalem, Dec. 7, 2022. (Courtesy)

“This is what true peace looks like,” tweets the Religious Zionism Party head.

By JNS

Religious Zionism party leader Bezalel Smotrich met on Wednesday with the United Arab Emirates Ambassador to Israel Mohamed Al Khaja.

Smotrich tweeted that the two held an “introductory meeting” at the Knesset in Jerusalem.

“We discussed the good relations between the countries and the great potential of deepening the economic cooperation between us for the benefit of the entire region. This is what true peace looks like,” wrote Smotrich.

Al Khaja was pictured earlier this month greeting Otzma Yehudit head Itamar Ben-Gvir at an event at the UAE’s embassy marking the country’s 51st National Day.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday visited the UAE after a two-day trip to Bahrain.

Herzog met with the ruler of Abu Dhabi and president of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in their fourth meeting since the Israeli president took office in July 2021.

“The Abraham Accords are a national consensus in Israel on all sides of the political spectrum,” said Herzog, referring to the U.S.-brokered September 2020 agreements that normalized relations between the Jewish state and several Arab countries.

He added: “Now we have to…upgrade ties between us even more, to strengthen them and to bring more nations into the Abraham Accords.”