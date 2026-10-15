Trump admin mulling use of ‘Mother of All Bombs’ against Iran – report

An inert version of the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb, or MOAB, also known as the "Mother of All Bombs," on display in Oklahoma City. (Shutterstock)

US military preparing variety of military options for possible resumption of strikes on Iran, including the use of the largest non-nuclear warhead ever created.

By World Israel News Staff

The US military has prepared plans for renewed strikes against Iran that could include deploying the largest non-nuclear bomb in the American arsenal against nuclear facilities and energy infrastructure, CNN reported Thursday, citing multiple US officials familiar with the planning.

The proposals include the possible use of the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb, commonly known as the “mother of all bombs” (MOAB), as President Donald Trump considers additional military operations before or after the November 3 midterm elections.

According to CNN, Trump has instructed military planners to prepare new attack options involving “a lot of energy infrastructure,” potentially including the use of the massive weapon.

A separate set of plans for attacks on Iran’s remaining nuclear facilities also explicitly includes the MOAB, with the fortified underground installation known as Pickaxe Mountain among the potential targets.

However, military officials have raised doubts about whether the bomb would be effective against deeply buried nuclear installations, particularly those protected by thick layers of granite.

Although the GPS-guided weapon weighs approximately 21,600 pounds (9,800 kilograms) and can devastate an extensive surface area, it was designed primarily to generate a powerful blast rather than penetrate heavily reinforced underground facilities.

One source familiar with the military discussions told CNN that the MOAB is “definitely not designed as a deep penetration warhead.”

The weapon’s enormous destructive radius could also endanger civilians if deployed against Iranian energy facilities near populated areas.

According to the report, some officials believe the bomb could serve a psychological purpose, demonstrating American military power and potentially pressuring Tehran into making concessions even if the attack failed to destroy its intended targets.

A source described one set of proposed operations as a “fireworks show,” intended to demonstrate American military superiority while providing Trump with an opportunity to declare victory and wind down the conflict.

Other plans reportedly envision launching additional strikes before withdrawing some American forces from the Middle East.

The discussions reflect continued uncertainty within the administration over how to end the war, which has continued for more than six months without a comprehensive diplomatic settlement.

Some officials reportedly question whether another major bombing campaign would achieve Trump’s objectives, particularly his stated determination to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

The president has publicly suggested that additional military action could be delayed until after the midterm elections, although advisers have reportedly expressed uncertainty about whether that commitment will hold.

Asked about the military planning, a White House official declined to discuss specific operations but said, “President Trump keeps all options on the table,” emphasizing his determination to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

A Pentagon spokesperson similarly declined to confirm the reported strike options, saying the military routinely develops operational plans to carry out presidential directives.

The MOAB was first used in combat in April 2017, during Trump’s first presidency, when American forces dropped the weapon on an Islamic State tunnel complex in Afghanistan.

The strike killed dozens of ISIS terrorists and destroyed underground tunnels and weapons stockpiles.

Meanwhile, Iran has reportedly been strengthening defenses around sensitive military and nuclear installations in anticipation of possible renewed American attacks.

Iranian officials have also warned that another US offensive could trigger a broader regional confrontation, including attacks against American forces and Washington’s allies in the Persian Gulf.