Trump bans antisemitic, pro-Hamas rallies from college campuses

Baruch College and other CUNY students and their supporters march in a protest that was part of the Day of Rage called for by Hamas, Oct. 13, 2023. (Shutterstock)

By World Israel News Staff

President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Order on Wednesday clamping down on pro-terror rallies, particularly on college campuses, which have created a hostile environment for Jewish and Israeli students and staff at numerous educational institutions throughout the U.S.

The Order, titled Additional Measures to Combat Antisemitism, was presented to the press by Trump from the Oval Office.

“Immediately after the jihadist terrorist attacks against the people of Israel on October 7, 2023, pro-Hamas aliens and left-wing radicals began a campaign of intimidation, vandalism, and violence on the campuses and streets of America,” read a fact sheet presented with the Order.

“Celebrating Hamas’ mass rape, kidnapping, and murder, they physically blocked Jewish Americans from attending college classes, obstructed synagogues and assaulted worshippers, and vandalized American monuments and statues,” the text continued.

The Order states that the U.S.’s official policy is “shall be” to use “all available and appropriate legal tools to prosecute, remove, or otherwise hold to account the perpetrators of unlawful antisemitic harassment and violence.”

Trump has previously stated that this means foreigners who hold student visas may have their legal status revoked, should they participate in on-campus activity that aims to promote a pro-terror agenda and harass Jewish and Israeli staff and students.

“To all the resident aliens who joined in the pro-jihadist protests, we put you on notice: come 2025, we will find you, and we will deport you. I will also quickly cancel the student visas of all Hamas sympathizers on college campuses, which have been infested with radicalism like never before,” said Trump in a previous media statement.

In a press release, the White House slammed the previous administration for failing to combat intense antisemitism on campuses and city streets across America.

“The Biden Administration turned a blind eye to this coordinated assault on public order; it simply refused to protect the civil rights of Jewish Americans, especially students,” the White House said.