Trump defended supporters who chanted ‘hang Pence’ at Capitol riots

Although he said he wasn’t worried about Mike Pence’s safety on January 6 because he heard that Pence was “well protected,” former president Donald Trump appeared to defend supporters who chanted “hang Pence,” Axios reported Friday morning.

When I interviewed Trump for “Betrayal” and asked him about his supporters chanting “Hang Mike Pence”, he didn’t condemn them, he defended them. Here’s a clip from the interview. More audio from the genuinely shocking interview will air Sunday on @ThisWeekABC pic.twitter.com/MlnhTgw8Cu — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) November 12, 2021