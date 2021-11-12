Search

Trump defended supporters who chanted ‘hang Pence’ at Capitol riots

Although he said he wasn’t worried about Mike Pence’s safety on January 6 because he heard that Pence was “well protected,” former president Donald Trump appeared to defend supporters who chanted “hang Pence,” Axios reported Friday morning.