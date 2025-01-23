Trump removes protection from former official despite Iranian efforts to kill him

John Bolton had been granted 24/7 protection by Biden following reports that an Iranian operative offered $300,000 to assassinate him on U.S. soil.

By World Israel News

The tense relationship between former President Donald Trump and his ex-National Security Advisor John Bolton took another turn when Bolton’s Secret Service protection was officially withdrawn.

The alleged plot was seen as retaliation for Bolton’s role in the 2020 U.S. operation that killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani during Trump’s presidency.

“We’re not going to provide security for people forever. Why should we?” Trump said to reporters. He continued, “Whenever I walked into a meeting with John Bolton behind me, people thought he’d attack them because of his reputation as a warmonger. You can’t expect protection for life.”

The animosity between Trump and Bolton dates back to September 2019, when Bolton’s departure from the White House sparked public controversy. Trump claimed he fired Bolton for his missteps, while Bolton insisted he resigned first.

Tensions escalated further when Bolton refused to testify in Trump’s first impeachment trial over Ukraine.

The feud reached its peak with the 2020 release of Bolton’s memoir, The Room Where It Happened, which included allegations that Trump sought Chinese help for his reelection and approved of “re-education camps” for Uyghur Muslims in China.

After unsuccessfully attempting to block the book’s release, Trump accused Bolton of disclosing classified information and called for his arrest.

Responding to the loss of protection, Bolton stated on social media platform X, “I am disappointed but not surprised that President Trump has chosen to end the protection. The American people can decide which president made the right call.”