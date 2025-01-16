Trump Security Advisor says US will support additional military operations in Gaza

Waltz: ‘If they (Israel) need to go back in, we’re with them.’ oven

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Trump’s National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said the US would support additional military operations in Gaza if necessary and declared that Hamas must be destroyed.

Waltz told Fox News,”We’ve made it very clear to the Israelis, and I want the people of Israel to hear me on this: If they need to go back in, we’re with them,” he said. “If Hamas doesn’t live up to the terms of this agreement, we are with them.”

Waltz praised the hostage release deal currently being finalized and gave the credit for the agreement to Donald Trump.

“Hamas is not going to continue as a military entity and it’s certainly not going to govern Gaza,” Waltz declared.

Waltz reported that he heard that about 25 of the initial 33 hostages slated for release in the first phase are alive.

“I’m convinced they all would have died if President Trump didn’t come in and say ‘get them out,’” Waltz said.

Waltz discussed the “Trump Effect” and the President-elect’s threat that there would be “Hell to pay” if the hostages were not released before his inauguration on January 20th.

“Hamas knew… they had no choice and they believed President Trump when he said there would be all hell to pay, and any deal that was on the table would just get worse once he was in office.”

On a podcast, Waltz said that Hamas must no longer have a role in Gaza and must be destroyed.

“Hamas cannot have a role. ISIS doesn’t have a role. Al Qaeda doesn’t have a role,” he stated. “It astounds me that people try to put them in some kind of special category. These are hostage-taking, murderous, rapist torturers that never should ever have any role in governing.”

“We shouldn’t subject the Palestinian people to that either,” he affirmed. “We’ll never get to a better future; we’ll never get to a truly stable region if we don’t carve up this cancer.”