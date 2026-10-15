Trump warns Iran would use nukes within 24 hours, predicts war will end soon

President Donald Trump is pictured during a meeting to sign an executive order about vaccines, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Trump says Iran’s military capabilities and leadership “are gone,” but warns that were Iran to obtain nuclear weapons, it would use them within 24 hours.

By World Israel News Staff

President Donald Trump warned Wednesday that Iran would rapidly launch nuclear attacks against the Middle East, Europe and the United States if it acquired atomic weapons, while predicting that the ongoing conflict with Tehran would soon come to an end.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Bullhead City, Arizona, ahead of the November 3 midterm elections, Trump defended the American military campaign against the Islamic Republic and claimed that US operations had devastated Iran’s armed forces and eliminated successive generations of its leadership.

“If they had a nuclear weapon, within 24 hours they would use it,” Trump declared.

The president claimed that Iran would first target countries in the Middle East before launching attacks against the US West Coast and Europe. He offered no new evidence supporting his assessment of how Tehran would use nuclear weapons.

Trump also described the destruction of Iran’s military capabilities, asserting that American strikes had eliminated much of the country’s command structure and made it increasingly difficult for Washington to identify officials with whom to negotiate.

“Their radar is gone. Their anti-aircraft is gone. Their leaders are gone,” he told supporters.

According to Trump, the Iranian government had repeatedly appointed replacement officials following the deaths of senior leaders, only for subsequent American operations to eliminate many of their successors.

He went on to claim that Iranian representatives had persuaded him to stop targeting additional members of the country’s leadership, although he did not identify those who had allegedly made the request or explain the circumstances of the agreement.

Turning to the future of the conflict, Trump predicted that the fighting would conclude shortly, suggesting that an end to hostilities would also lead to a sharp decline in gasoline prices.

The remarks came amid uncertainty over whether Washington intends to resume large-scale military operations against Iran before the midterm elections.

Trump indicated last week that additional American strikes would be delayed until after November 3, but subsequently suggested that the election calendar would not necessarily determine the timing of military action.

During a rally in Alaska on Tuesday, the president issued another warning to Tehran, indicating that further military operations remained under consideration.

Meanwhile, the US military has reportedly developed plans for potential new attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities and energy infrastructure, including the possible use of the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb, commonly known as the “mother of all bombs.”

The weapon is the largest non-nuclear bomb in the American arsenal, although questions reportedly remain among military planners about its suitability for some potential targets. No decision to deploy it has been publicly announced.

Trump has repeatedly maintained that the American military campaign prevented Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, claiming that Tehran had been only weeks away from developing a bomb before US strikes on its nuclear facilities.