Two Jewish actors take top honors at Critics Choice Awards

While Adam Brody and Adrien Brody are Jewish, they are not related.

By Jewish Breaking News

This year’s Critics Choice Awards notched big wins for two Jewish actors, with Adam Brody taking home best actor in a comedy series for his role as Rabbi Noah Roklov in Netflix’s hit interfaith romcom, Nobody Wants This.

Adrien Brody won best actor in a drama for portraying a Holocaust survivor in The Brutalist.

In a fitting touch, Rachel Brosnahan, herself recognized for bringing Jewish representation to television as the star of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, presented Adam Brody with his award on Friday night in Santa Monica.

“Thank you for your talent, thank you for your kindness, thank you for your belief in me,” he told costar Kristen Bell.

During the ceremony, cameras captured a tender moment between the actor and his wife Leighton Meester, with whom he has two children. The pair lost their home in last month’s Palisades Fire in Los Angeles.

Nobody Wants This has been a surprise cultural phenomenon since its September launch, sparking widespread conversations about its portrayal of Jewish life and interfaith relationships. The show is set to begin filming its second season early this year.

Taking the stage for his own award, Adrien Brody praised critics for making his “very small, epic film very visible and accessible to people.”

In The Brutalist, he plays a Jewish architect and Holocaust survivor who clashes with a wealthy patron after emigrating to the US.