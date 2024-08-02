UK rabbi jailed for unsanctioned circumcision in Ireland

London-based rabbi refused bail after being arrested in Dublin for performing ‘illegal’ circumcision on a Jewish boy.

By World Israel News Staff

An Orthodox rabbi from the United Kingdom was arrested in Ireland this week, after he performed an unsanctioned circumcision on a Jewish boy.

Dublin police arrested Rabbi Jonathan Abraham, a 47-year-old father of ten, on Tuesday, after a detective observed him immediately following a circumcision of one child and just ahead of the circumcision of another.

With less than 2,200 Jews living in Ireland – roughly half of whom live in the capital city of Dublin – Ireland’s Jewish community does not have any local mohels (circumcisers), and relies entirely on foreign mohels, mostly from Britain.

Under Irish law, however, anyone serving as a medical practitioner must be registered with the state medical system, as Ireland does not recognize foreign authorization to perform medical procedures, including circumcisions.

During the circumcisions Tuesday, Detective Garda Megan Furey observed Rabbi Abraham “dressed in a white robe, a doctor-style coat, with blue gloves and a scalpel in his hand.”

She also testified that there was a table with change pads and equipment for circumcisions, a baby who had apparently just undergone a circumcision, with another infant prepared for the procedure.

Rabbi Abraham was arrested and, according to Furey, remained silent during questioning at Blanchardstown Garda Police Station.

On Thursday, Rabbi Abraham was brought before Judge Michael Connellan at Dublin District Court for an extension of his remand.

The judge rejected arguments by the defense attorney, Tertius Van Eeden, who noted that Rabbi Abraham was a skilled, experienced mohel and was registered for the procedure in his native Britain.

Deemed a high flight risk, Rabbi Abraham was denied bail and ordered to appear at the Cloverhill District Court on August 6th.