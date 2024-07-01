Vandalizing LGBTQ materials is a crime unless you support Hamas

Queers for Palestine activist at anti-Israel protest in Washington D.C., April 30, 2022. (Shutterstock)

Because there’s a different set of rules for leftists and Islamists.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

One nation. Two legal systems.

Two soldiers arrested on charges of stealing Pride Flags – NBC News 3 Teens Arrested for Burning Pride Flag Teens Arrested After Scooters Leave Marks on ‘Pride’ Crosswalk – Western Journal Colorado man charged in NYC with damaging Pride flags at Stonewall National Monument – NBC News

Here’s what that last story looked like.

Patrick Murphy was charged with a hate crime and criminal mischief after the incident on June 10, when multiple LGBTQ Pride flags displayed at the Stonewall National Monument were vandalized.

But it’s okay if you’re doing it for Hamas.

On the final day of Pride month, anti-Israel agitators disrupted the New York Pride parade by blocking the route and vandalizing and destroying floats. “They held up the parade for like, 45 minutes,” said one spectator, who asked to be identified only as Brian. “I don’t know why it took the police so long to arrest them.”

Because there’s a different set of rules for leftists and Islamists.

Police took 10 people into custody and issued seven of them criminal summonses, cops said.

You can bet that will lead to nothing.

If they had blocked a gay pride parade for Christian religious reasons, they’d have been arrested within minutes and locked up for years.

But blocking a gay pride parade and vandalizing LGBTQ materials for Muslim religious reasons and leftist ideological ones is just ‘speech’.

This isn’t the law. It’s ideology. That’s why we have one nation and two legal systems.