Vandals torch car, spray-paint ‘Kill Israel’ in Sydney

Car torched and anti-Israel slogan spray-painted in the Sydney suburb of Woollahra, December 10, 2024. (X)

Days after Melbourne synagogue struck in arson attack, vandals torch a car in a heavily Jewish neighborhood of a Sydney suburb and spray-paint ‘Kill Israel.’

By World Israel News Staff

A car located in a suburb of Sydney with a large Jewish population was torched and an anti-Israel slogan spray-painted nearby early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred in Woollahra, southeast of Sydney, before dawn on Wednesday, when two people wearing face coverings set a vehicle on fire, spray-painted the car, a second vehicle, two nearby buildings, and a footpath, local police said.

The graffiti includes a misspelled anti-Israel slogan, “Kill Israiel.”

Police are searching for two suspects between the ages of 15 and 20.

Later on Wednesday the anti-Israel graffiti was painted over.

The arson and vandalism come just days after a Melbourne synagogue was heavily damaged in another arson incident.

On Friday, the Adass Israel synagogue was gutted in the fire, sparking anger at Prime Minister Anthony Albanese over his government’s anti-Israel policies, amid accusations he has failed to confront surging antisemitism in Australia.

“The fire here at the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne was beyond despicable,” Albanese tweeted Tuesday. “It was terrorism.”

“I want the community to know that we will see this synagogue rebuilt. And we will see those who burned it brought it justice.”

On Wednesday, Albanese issued a new statement condemning the latest arson incident.

“The incident in Sydney is an outrage and another antisemitic attack,” Albanese tweeted. “I will be briefed by AFP Operation Avalite officials this morning.”

“I stand with the Jewish community and unequivocally condemn this attack. There is no place for hatred or antisemitism in our community.”

Speaking with ABC Radio, Albanese called the Woollahra incident a “hate crime.”

“This isn’t an attack on a government, this is an attack on people because they happen to be Jewish. That is what has occurred,” Albanese said.

“The idea that we take a conflict overseas and bring it here is something that is quite contrary to what Australia was built on … this is a hate crime, it’s as simple as that.”