Search

WACH: Son of late Hezbollah chief Nasrallah declares ‘victory’

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/wach-son-of-late-hezbollah-chief-nasrallah-declares-victory/
Email Print

The son of Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s Secretary General who was eliminated by Israel, declared, ‘We congratulate God for this victory,’ in celebration of the embarrassing ceasefire.

>