WATCH: Americans caught smuggling hundreds of pounds of Fruit Roll-Ups into Israel

An American couple was caught smuggling 650 pounds of Fruit Roll Ups into Israel after stocks of the confection ran out after it became part of a viral TikTok trend.

Only a day later, Israel Post nabbed a further 350 pounds of the American snack in cartons.

A TikTok trend shows people eating ice cream wrapped in a Fruit Roll-Up, which hardens from the cold, making the snack crunchy.