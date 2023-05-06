WATCH: Americans caught smuggling hundreds of pounds of Fruit Roll-Ups into Israel

An American couple was caught smuggling 650 pounds of Fruit Roll Ups into Israel after stocks of the confection ran out after it became part of a viral TikTok trend.

Only a day later, Israel Post nabbed a further 350 pounds of the American snack in cartons.

A TikTok trend shows people eating ice cream wrapped in a Fruit Roll-Up, which hardens from the cold, making the snack crunchy.







