WATCH: Anti-Israel AOC and Bowman go on unhinged rant at reelection event, vow to destroy AIPAC June 23, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-anti-israel-aoc-and-bowman-go-on-unhinged-rant-at-reelection-event-vow-to-destroy-aipac/ Email Print Both politicians have been at the forefront of sabotaging Israel and calling for a ceasefire, hoping it’ll garner votes for them as their popularity plummets drastically. Is AOC on drugs?? What is this behaviour? pic.twitter.com/AJLRsTc7Gf— 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) June 22, 2024 “We’re gonna show them who the f*ck we are.” – Jamaal BowmanYou’re a disgusting rape denier and embarrassment to this country, that’s who YOU are @JamaalBowmanNY And on Tuesday, you’ll hopefully be booted from office. pic.twitter.com/55JRapx1k0— StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) June 22, 2024https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/WhatsApp-Video-2024-06-23-at-07.08.29_462c5ad4.mp4 anti-IsraelAOCCeasefireDemocratsJamaal Bowmanreelection