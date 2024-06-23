Search

WATCH: Anti-Israel AOC and Bowman go on unhinged rant at reelection event, vow to destroy AIPAC

Both politicians have been at the forefront of sabotaging Israel and calling for a ceasefire, hoping it’ll garner votes for them as their popularity plummets drastically.





