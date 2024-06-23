WATCH: Anti-Israel AOC and Bowman go on unhinged rant at reelection event, vow to destroy AIPAC

“We’re gonna show them who the f*ck we are.” – Jamaal Bowman

You’re a disgusting rape denier and embarrassment to this country, that’s who YOU are @JamaalBowmanNY

And on Tuesday, you’ll hopefully be booted from office. pic.twitter.com/55JRapx1k0

— StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) June 22, 2024