WATCH: Bereaved father foots bill for IDF soldiers

Rafel Arvas the father of Shai Arvas who was killed in the war, paid for the IDF soldiers items saying taking care of them is an honor.

EMOTIONAL: A father in Israel who lost his son in combat in Gaza pays for all the IDF soldiers in a store. In tears, he tells them it's his honor to take care of them. pic.twitter.com/bDC2WGciE4 — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) October 27, 2024