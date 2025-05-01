WATCH: Biden admin spied on Americans’ social media says Rubio May 1, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-biden-admin-spied-on-americans-social-media-says-rubio/ Email Print During a cabinet meeting, Secretary of State Marco Rubio dropped a bombshell report, stating the Biden administration had set up offices to monitor Americans’ social media activity to determine whether they were “purveyors of misinformation.”RUBIO: The [Biden administration] had set up an office to monitor the social media posts & commentary of American citizens to identify them as "vectors of disinformation." pic.twitter.com/H0cXpQjLpe— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 30, 2025 Marco RubioSocial mediaUS State Department