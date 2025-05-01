Search

WATCH: Biden admin spied on Americans’ social media says Rubio

During a cabinet meeting, Secretary of State Marco Rubio dropped a bombshell report, stating the Biden administration had set up offices to monitor Americans’ social media activity to determine whether they were “purveyors of misinformation.”

