WATCH: British Labour MP delivers anti-Israel diatribe, apologizes February 1, 2023

British Labour MP Kim Johnson has apologized after calling the Israeli government "fascist" and saying the country is an "apartheid state" during Wednesday's question period in the House of Commons.

Labour MP Kim Johnson has apologised after saying that the Israeli government was fascist and that the country is an 'apartheid state' during today's PMQs pic.twitter.com/AMcvxYAa7x

— The Jewish Chronicle (@JewishChron) February 1, 2023

apartheidLabour PartyUK-Israel relations