WATCH: Chaos erupts as Ben Gvir calls Arab lawmakers terrorists

As Arab MKs were leaving the room in protest of Ben Gvir speaking, Gvir responded by saying ‘All terrorists leave,’ to which Jewish and Arab lawmakers faced off and exchanged barbs and nearly came to blows.

