WATCH: Chaos erupts as Ben Gvir calls Arab lawmakers terrorists July 18, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-chaos-erupts-as-ben-gvir-calls-arab-lawmakers-terrorists/ Email Print As Arab MKs were leaving the room in protest of Ben Gvir speaking, Gvir responded by saying ‘All terrorists leave,’ to which Jewish and Arab lawmakers faced off and exchanged barbs and nearly came to blows.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/WhatsApp-Video-2024-07-18-at-07.50.41_de18763f.mp4 Arab MKsItamar Ben-GvirKnesset