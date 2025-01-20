Search

WATCH: Donald Trump takes Oath of Office becoming 47th President of the United States

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-donald-trump-takes-oath-of-office-becoming-47th-president-of-the-united-states/
Email Print

In a historic moment inside the Capitol, President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance took the Oath of Office, formally stepping into their roles as the elected leaders of the United States.

>