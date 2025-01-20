WATCH: Donald Trump takes Oath of Office becoming 47th President of the United States January 20, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-donald-trump-takes-oath-of-office-becoming-47th-president-of-the-united-states/ Email Print In a historic moment inside the Capitol, President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance took the Oath of Office, formally stepping into their roles as the elected leaders of the United States.Trump is POTUS pic.twitter.com/smLUgf7bTO— Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) January 20, 2025 Donald Trump has now entered the Capitol Rotunda. pic.twitter.com/LwPBmDJ3SP — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 20, 2025 WASHINGTON: President-elect Donald Trump enters the Capitol Rotunda. USA chants just broke out in the Rotunda for Trump. pic.twitter.com/bu8OgCSHFh— KolHaolam (@KolHaolam) January 20, 2025 Inauguration DayPresident Trumpswearing in