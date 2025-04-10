WATCH: Dr. Phil slams terrorist sympathizer for accusing Israel of apartheid April 10, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-dr-phil-slams-terrorist-sympathizer-for-accusing-israel-of-apartheid/ Email Print In an interview with Dr. Phil, Hamas supporter and Within Our Lifetime leader Nerdeen Kiswani was shut down after accusing Israel of numerous offenses, including war crimes and apartheid..@DrPhil completely shuts down Nerdeen Kiswani. pic.twitter.com/MkiJ4W7Yck— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 8, 2025 Dr. PhilHamas supporterNerdeen Kiswani