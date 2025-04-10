Search

WATCH: Dr. Phil slams terrorist sympathizer for accusing Israel of apartheid

In an interview with Dr. Phil, Hamas supporter and Within Our Lifetime leader Nerdeen Kiswani was shut down after accusing Israel of numerous offenses, including war crimes and apartheid.

