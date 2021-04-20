WATCH: Driver plows into Orthodox Jews in New York

The New York Daily News reported Monday that police arrested the driver who perpetrated a deliberate hit-and-run attack on Saturday targeting Orthodox Jews.

Another video shows, Mini Van arriving, driver coming out, looking around, waiting for people to get behind him wait to cross, backs straight into them, comes out of the car to check how many ppl he hit then getting back into the car & fleeing the scene. @WspuShomrim @NYPD90Pct pic.twitter.com/MCH1OIzojN

— WILLIAMSBURG NEWS (@WMSBG) April 18, 2021