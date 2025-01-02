WATCH: Erin Molan tells terror supporters ‘to take a bow’ for having part in New Orleans attack January 2, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-erin-molan-blasts-terror-supporters-for-having-part-in-new-orleans-attack/ Email Print Erin Molan, a former Sky News anchor, put terror supporters in the crosshairs for normalizing support and admiration for terrorists, arguing that they play a role in perpetuating the violence.Take a bow Hamas cheer squad… your role in the New Orleans terror attack… pic.twitter.com/vnQHw25hOf— Erin Molan (@Erin_Molan) January 2, 2025 Erin MolanNew Orleanspro-Palestinian protestersTerrorism