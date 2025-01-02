Search

WATCH: Erin Molan tells terror supporters ‘to take a bow’ for having part in New Orleans attack

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-erin-molan-blasts-terror-supporters-for-having-part-in-new-orleans-attack/
Email Print

Erin Molan, a former Sky News anchor, put terror supporters in the crosshairs for normalizing support and admiration for terrorists, arguing that they play a role in perpetuating the violence.

>