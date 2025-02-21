WATCH: Footage from inside Bat Yam bus shows terrorist placing explosives under seat

Late Thursday night, three buses in Bat Yam exploded while still in their parking lots, thankfully preventing a tragic attack, as Israeli police uncovered two additional buses rigged with explosives.

JUST IN: Footage of the terrorist placing the bomb on a bus in Bat Yam, Israel pic.twitter.com/g9y0pf0UFY — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) February 21, 2025