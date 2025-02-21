Search

WATCH: Footage from inside Bat Yam bus shows terrorist placing explosives under seat

Late Thursday night, three buses in Bat Yam exploded while still in their parking lots, thankfully preventing a tragic attack, as Israeli police uncovered two additional buses rigged with explosives.

