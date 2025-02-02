WATCH: Footage shows Egyptian army tanks amassed at Rafah border February 2, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-footage-shows-egyptian-army-tanks-amassed-at-rafah-border/ Email Print Multiple videos show heavy Egyptian armor gathered in the Sinai, in direct violation of the 1979 peace agreement, which stipulates that no Egyptian weapons are to be placed in the Sinai Desert.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/WhatsApp-Video-2025-02-02-at-18.14.11_6b7f04ac.mp4 EgyptRafahSinaiTanks