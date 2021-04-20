WATCH: Former Saudi ambassador to US says deal won’t stop Iran from getting nukes April 20, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-former-saudi-ambassador-to-us-says-deal-wont-stop-iran-from-getting-nukes/ Email Print Former Saudi intelligence chief and ambassador to the U.S. Prince Turki Al-Faisal said that he does not believe that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will stop Iran from gaining nuclear weapons, in an interview with Al-Arabiya Network on April 17. Iran dealJCPOASaudi Arabia