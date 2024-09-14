Search

WATCH: Hamas official calls American citizens killed on Oct. 7th ‘murderers’ and ‘mercenaries’

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-official-calls-american-citizens-killed-on-oct-7th-murderers-and-mercenaries/
Email Print

Abu Zuhri made this statement during a webinar organized by Masar Badil (Samidoun), a group involved in supporting recent pro-Hamas demonstrations in New York City.

>