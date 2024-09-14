WATCH: Hamas official calls American citizens killed on Oct. 7th ‘murderers’ and ‘mercenaries’

Abu Zuhri made this statement during a webinar organized by Masar Badil (Samidoun), a group involved in supporting recent pro-Hamas demonstrations in New York City.

Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri says that the American citizens killed and kidnapped on October 7th were murderers sent to kill women and children.

Last week, Abu Zuhri spoke at a webinar for Masar Badil (Samidoun), one of the main groups behind the NYC pro-Hamas riots pic.twitter.com/oV9TLSvwtz

— Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) September 14, 2024