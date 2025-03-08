WATCH: Hamas releases footage of hostage Matan Angrest in Gaza

According to released hostages, 21-year-old Matan Angrest, who was dragged unconscious from a tank by Hamas terrorists during the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on the Nahal Oz base, is severely wounded and deprived of proper medical care but alive.

The family of Matan Angrest now authorizes the publication of the video.

The family has stated:

“We are shaken by the video we just saw, in which we see our Matan looking drained and desperate after 518 days in Hamas’ tunnels.

Beyond the severe psychological state evident in the… pic.twitter.com/wflyQtdlVL

— Bring Them Home Now (@bringhomenow) March 7, 2025