WATCH: Harris pretends to call voters, but phone screen betrays her

Kamala Harris, in line with the rest of her fabricated campaign, mimed calling possible voters on the phone when she revealed to on her camera app not calling anyone.HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAKamala just pretended to call a voter but then accidentally showed her screenShe was on the camera app pic.twitter.com/pfvNaq1VdB— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 5, 2024