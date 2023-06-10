WATCH – ‘Hey Roger, leave us Jews alone:’ Concert-goers kicked out of Roger Waters gig for waving Israeli flags

Activists, including the daughter of a Holocaust survivor and an Israeli filmmaker, who who waved Israeli flags at a Roger Waters concert in London were kicked out of the venue in two separate incidents, while those waving Palestinian flags were allowed to remain for the duration of the performance.







My friend Yochy Davis (https://t.co/vcV2h0Qldv), who is a right wing activist leader in the UK, went into the recent Roger Waters concert and pulled out an Israeli flag. They were then kicked out by security for this. pic.twitter.com/C0vd0Gj4VO — Document Israel (@DocumentIsrael) June 8, 2023

Waving the blue and white flags, they chanted “hey Roger, leave them Jews alone,” the Jewish Chronicle reported.

The former Pink Floyd frontman also donned his SS uniform again, despite briefly dropping the fascism act after coming under heavy criticism after a show in Berlin.

Waters is currently under investigation in Germany, after he performed at a show in Berlin last month brandishing a plastic machine gun while dressed in an outfit modeled after the uniforms wore by Nazi Germany’s Waffen SS units.





