WATCH: Hezbollah bombards northern Israel with nonstop rocket attacks; Qatrin and Safed hit hard June 13, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hezbollah-fires-nonstop-rocket-and-drone-barrages-at-northern-israel/ Email Print Sirens blared across the Galilee and the northern and central Golan Heights on Thursday afternoon, alerting residents to incoming threats.The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that approximately 40 projectiles were launched towards these regions.The IDF’s Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted many of these projectiles, although some managed to land and ignite fires in the area.In Qatzrin, located in the Golan Heights, two people sustained minor injuries from shrapnel and received treatment from Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency medical teams. Additionally, several fires broke out due to falling missiles, prompting firefighting units to respond. A Hezbollah source said the attack was the organization’s largest since October 8th. The source stated the attack, involving 30 drones targeting 15 Israeli military installations in the Galilee and Golan, was a response to the killing of senior commander Sami Taleb Abdullah on Tuesday.Yehuda Dua, head of the Qatzrin Council, urged the national leadership to address the severe escalation in the north, expressing frustration over Hezbollah’s activities in the region. “Israel, wake up. It cannot be that the entire north is Hezbollah’s playing field,” he said.Read WATCH: Footage of Iron Dome interceptions over Mt. Meron in northern Israel In response to the intense bombardment and constant sirens, the city of Safed announced an early end to the school day. Rocket Interceptions by the Iron Dome seen to the North of the Sea of Galilee. pic.twitter.com/hGDNJ1W4o5 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 13, 2024 BREAKINGSeveral rocket and drone impacts have been reported near the city of Katzrin in the Golan Heights. pic.twitter.com/NyKoc316If — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 13, 2024 Holy sh*tAbsolutely astounding footage from North Israel right now. pic.twitter.com/PizWiSdt8m — Nioh Berg ♛ ✡︎ אסתר (@NiohBerg) June 13, 2024 Interception over Sefad via @NetanelWorthy pic.twitter.com/ENboMPHzNS— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 13, 2024 Huge fire in Safed.What now, Netanyahu? Are you going to evacuate the entire region now?Or are you going to actually destroy Hezbollah, which has to happen in order for this to stop? Which is it? pic.twitter.com/9sqUNKeG47— Nioh Berg ♛ ✡︎ אסתר (@NiohBerg) June 13, 2024Read IAF strike kills senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon dronesHezbollahinjuriesrockets