WATCH: Hezbollah launches late-night rocket barrage at Safed, surrounding communities September 13, 2024

Hezbollah also launched 20 rockets in the early morning, causing fires to spark, with no injuries were reported.

HAPPENING NOW – Safed, Northern Israel this please. There needs to be more awareness of this threat. Insanely harrowing fucking footage. During special Jewish Selichot ceremonies, while people were out in the open reciting prayers. Hezbollah terrorists are…

It was crazy last night and I keep saying the same thing: Thank you G-D for our Iron Dome for always protecting us from those who wish us death