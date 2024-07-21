WATCH: Hezbollah rocket strikes school gym in northern Israel July 21, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hezbollah-rocket-strikes-school-gym-in-northern-israel/ Email Print No injuries were reported in the latest barrage of rockets and drones launched by Hezbollah at Israeli communities. BREAKING: A rocket fired by #Hezbollah from Lebanon hit a school gymnasium in Kibbutz Dafna, in northern #Israel. No physical injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/69px092xAM — StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) July 21, 2024 Another Hezbollah rocket attack right now near Meron, Northen Israel pic.twitter.com/iDGi4ivKTu — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 21, 2024 Hezbollahrocketsschool gym