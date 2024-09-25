WATCH: Hezbollah threatens against an Israeli ground invasion

Hezbollah released a video in which they threaten to destroy all Israeli tanks that advance into Lebanon saying, ‘If your tanks enter Lebanon, you’ll have no more tanks left.’

Hezbollah threatens: “If your tanks enter Lebanon, you’ll have no more tanks left” Hmmm, why are they revealing that? pic.twitter.com/Wbd8ZnYV9z — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 24, 2024